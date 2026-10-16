media release: Join us for a special opportunity to hear from horticulturist and agricultural professional Rita Crevoshay. In "Reimagining Your Garden", Rita Crevoshay brings decades of Organic Gardening experience together with the emerging science and practices of Regenerative Agriculture to introduce Transformational Gardening—an innovative approach designed specifically for the backyard gardener. Rita’s horticulture roots began in Madison as a graduate of UW-Madison’s horticulture program with an emphasis in international agriculture. Please join us to learn from Rita and hear more about "Reimagining Your Garden." This is a free program, and books will be available for purchase. No registration necessary.