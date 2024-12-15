Reindeer Photos

media release: This holiday season, CheckOut Veterinary is spreading festive cheer with a unique reindeer photo op event on Sunday, December 15, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Families, pet lovers, and their dogs are invited to meet two real reindeer and capture unforgettable holiday memories.

The event will take place at 2710 Prairie Lakes Drive in Sun Prairie, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the magic of the season up close. Guests can pose with the reindeer for photos and enjoy a fun, pet-friendly environment.

“Our team at CheckOut Vet and CheckIn Vet is excited to give back to the community and bring some extra holiday joy this season,” said Marty Greer, Owner of CheckOut Veterinary and the 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Veterinarian of the Year. “Seeing families, their pets, and these incredible animals come together creates truly magical memories. It’s a great chance to celebrate as a community, take festive photos, and enjoy the happiness that animals bring to our lives.”

The Reindeer Photo Op Event is free and open to the public. Professional photo opportunities will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their dogs on a leash and their best holiday spirit. Guests may also take photos with their phones as well.

For more details, please contact CheckOut Veterinary at (608) 318-6700 or visit CheckOutVet.com

About CheckOut Veterinary

CheckOut Veterinary offers stress-free, drive-in, drive-out care for routine exams and quick visits. Plus, first exams are free at CheckOut Veterinary. For illness, injury, or more complex needs, CheckIn Veterinary provides a perfect solution, often accommodating same-day appointments.