press release: Festive activities inside and outside the library, including live reindeer, music, snacks, and crafts. Featuring music by VAHS Accidentals Vocal Jazz and Solstice Brass.

Line up to have a photo taken with a reindeer using your own camera, or head straight up to the pens to see real reindeer up close (no touching please)!

This program is free and open to the public

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.