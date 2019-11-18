press release: The city of Madison will soon begin a process to prepare a Reiner Neighborhood development plan. The planning area covers approximately 1,500 acres generally bounded by Felland Road, the Wisconsin & Southern railroad, the Burke town line and Thorson Road. The plan will provide detailed recommendations regarding land uses, transportation and public utilities and services.

An initial public meeting to introduce the planning process is scheduled for:

Monday, November 18, 6:00 pm, Town of Burke Municipal Building, 5365 Reiner Road, Madison

The meeting will include a brief staff presentation at 6:15 pm on background information, the project timeline and an overview of issues to be addressed. Additionally, the meeting provides an opportunity for residents and property owners to ask questions and provide initial input on issues affecting this area.