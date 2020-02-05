Reject the Cover-up

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Wednesday, February 05, 2020, 5:30 PM, Wisconsin State Capitol•State St steps

This Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will mobilize with a simple demand: Reject The Coverup.

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
