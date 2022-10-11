media release: Fall lectures will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. on select Tuesday and Thursday evenings in October. Talks are held in the Visitor Center auditorium. Two of the speakers will present remotely. Fall lectures are free and open to the public, no registration required.

Tuesday, October 11: Relationship and Connection – Community and Ecological Restoration. Kate Morgan, senior public engagement specialist, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). From micro-local to larger landscapes, integrating people and community with ecological restoration is critical for success and restores not only ecosystems but also the relationships of people to those ecosystems. This presentation focuses on MMSD efforts to foster these relationships. Free, no registration required. Meet at Visitor Center.