Relatos del Arux (Stories of Arux: Maya Community Resistance)

About the presentation: This is a presentation of recently published book, titled Tsìkbalo’ob yaan ichil u sáastun Arux (Stories in the sáastun of Arux, 2023) that relates history of the Yucatec Mayan community, Bernardo’s family and his struggle as Maya activist and communicator.

Presented by Mayan Activists Bernardo Caamal Itza and Inaytah Victoria Caamal

About the presenters: Arux, as they know Bernardo in Yucatan, is a graduate of the Autonomous University Chapingo (UACh) in Agronomy. He is a social communicator, radio producer, and a promotor of the culture and rights of the Mayas. His first well known show in Mayan language, “Arux K’at,” was broadcasted on Mayan radio stations in the Yucatán Peninsula in 1997 and is currently re-transmitted on various radio stations. For his radio work, he was awarded the 2003 Atkins International Rural Communication Award by the Community Radio Network based in Toronto, Canada. With a team of collaborators, known as Xok k’iin collective, for the last 20 years, Bernardo has researched and practiced Mayan ancient knowledge of weather forecasting. Bernardo and Inaytah are co-authors of the book Tsìkbalo’ob yaan ichil u sáastun Arux (Stories in the sáastun of Arux, 2023), that relates stories of their family, community and presents their visions of Mayan resistance.

