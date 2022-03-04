ONLINE: The Reluctant Radical

press release: Join First Unitarian Society Madison and partners for the March First Friday Film and Discussion - Friday, March 4 - 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

THE RELUCTANT RADICAL is an intimate portrait of climate activist Ken Ward. The film follows Ken through a series of civil disobedience direct actions, culminating with his participation in the coordinated action that shut down all the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines on October 11, 2016. Facing 20 years in prison for his actions, the film reveals both the personal costs and also the fulfillment that comes from following one’s moral calling.

An after-film discussion will be led by climate activists who on this same day will have launched the "March Forth to Earth Day Project" - 8 weeks of Friday Actions calling for dramatic changes to address the climate crisis. More information about that project can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/Mar4th2EarthDayAbout.

*** A Zoom link to this event will be sent out to the email that you provide at least once after registration closes at 6:00 pm on March 4th.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1064546064141581/