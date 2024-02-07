Remaking the Renaissance

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: The CDMC will start its spring semester with a reimagining of historic textiles in the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. Curated by Dr. Sophie Pitman, Pleasant Rowland Textile Specialist and Research Director, Remaking the Renaissance offers a fresh take on this iconic period. Using historic textiles and recipes as source materials, this exhibition invites visitors to rethink textile-making practices of the Renaissance and discover what can be learned from hands-on research, conservation, and contemporary remaking. 

608-262-1162
