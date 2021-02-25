ONLINE: Remarkable Milwaukee

media release: A Virtual Event Benefiting Historic Milwaukee

February 25, 6 pm

This annual fundraising program will be held in honor of ThriveOn Collaboration partners – the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and Royal Capital Group - for remarkable renovation vision of the former Schuster's/Gimbels Department Store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event will kick off with a musical performance by Milwaukee string duo SistaStrings. We will learn about the historic Schuster's/Gimbels Department Store with author Paul Geenen. Representatives from ThriveOn will share their exceptional renovation efforts and future vision for the building. And hear from Historic Milwaukee about our last year and what's to come! ﻿