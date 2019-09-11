Remember 9/11

press release: Madison College is honoring the victims, survivors and first responders of the 9/11 attacks during a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The event, which is open to the public, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fire bay area of the Protective Services Center, located at 1701 Pearson St.

UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman will be the guest speaker at 12:15 p.m. The event will also focus on supporting students pursuing protective services careers.

In addition, the college will be displaying nearly 3,000 American flags – along with a memorial wall with the names of the 9/11 victims – outside the Health Education Building at the Truax Campus.