Remember Jan. 6 and Stand Against War in Venezuela

Silver Badgers accessible rally (all ages/all abilities welcome) against the actions of the Trump regime, 3 pm, 11/15, gather at corner of Tree Lane and Gammon Road.

media release: The Silver Badgers just decided to PROTEST both the actions of our administration in Venezuela and at the same time to remember and remind people of January 6th, 5 years ago.

There won't be the usual parking available in the lot on Tree Lane, but those of us who can walk over will be out with our signs on Gammon Road at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 6.

All are welcome to join us.