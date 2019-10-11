Remember Me

University Club 803 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  10/11: REMEMBER ME: AN EVENING OF POETRY & PIANO CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF JAZZ LEGEND MARY LOU WILLIAMS.  For the past two decades, Madison Poet Laureate Emeritus Fabu has been on a mission to communicate the significance of jazz pianist, composer, and educator Mary Lou Williams (1910 – 1981), whose influence spanned nearly the entire history of jazz in the 20th century.  For tonight’s program, Fabu teams up with pianist Lawren Brianna Ware to read from her original Williams-inspired poetry over performances of Mary Lou’s music.  The program will also include a rare recording of Mary Lou’s performance at the Wisconsin Union Theater during her 1976 residency on the UW-Madison campus.  5:30pm, University Club, 803 State Street.  Free admission, but RSVP is requested.

