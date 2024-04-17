media relase: REMEMBER WITH RANDY is a dynamic, fun and nostalgic journey into the past; our goal is to conjure great memories for the audience, and those wonderful feelings that accompany those memories.

You will hear Retro Randy singing all those songs from the '50s and '60s that helped us find love, fall in love, lose love, and find new love! Our purpose is not merely entertain, but to entertain with a purpose!