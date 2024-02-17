Remembering Bobby Vee

press release: Enjoy an authentic and joy-filled ride through the music and life of the Midwest’s own Bobby Vee performed by his sons, nephew, and grandson. Bobby Vee is called “one of the top 10 most consistent chart-makers of all time”. This multi-media show will feature rare videos and firsthand stories from Bobby’s career along with all of Bobby’s hits. You will also hear great stories and music from Bobby’s life growing up on the road with many of his friends and music’s biggest stars including Ricky Nelson, Del Shannon, The Shirelles, The Chiffons, Buddy Holly and others. Remember Rubber Ball and Take Good Care of My Baby?

Adults $45; students $10. Tickets also available at Lake Ridge Bank, 3207 Parmenter St. Middleton.