media release: Remembering Paolo Gioli

Italy | 16mm | 76 min.

Director: Paolo Gioli

An avant-garde artist whose work was completed between the late 1960s and his death in 2022, Paolo Gioli occupies a unique spot in the history of Italian cinema. Gioli’s films explore the mechanical, chemical, and perceptual elements of the cinema that, while often overlooked, are nevertheless essential to the cinematic experience as we have known it. This selection of Gioli’s short films, curated and presented by UW Madison professor of Italian Patrick Rumble, offers examples of the filmmaker’s playfully archeological attitude towards the medium and its technology, resulting in Rumble’s description of Gioli as “among the last of the first filmmakers.” The program of 8 Gioli short films spans between Traces of Traces (1969) and Natura Obscura (2013).

