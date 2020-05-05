Remembering Red

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Brian’s expert portrayal of Red Skelton will have you in stitches with some of Red’s most well-known characters. Laugh with Clem Kadiddlehopper, giggle with Gertrude and Heathcliffe, and feel the love of Freddy the Freeloader. Add a little “Guzzlers Gin” and some pantomimes and you’ll be remembering Red Skelton, America´s favorite clown. $77.95-$62.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Comedy
608-253-4000
