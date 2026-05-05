from the Activist Calendar: Sat. May 16, 6:00 pm James Reeb UCC (2146 E. Johnson St.) Remembering the Palestinean Nakba! Potluck followed by a program featuring: Malik Karim, Palestinean-American poet and chef; Samer Alatout, Palestinean-American UW professor; and Eli Newell, Jewish-American Rabbini/Cantorial student. Hosted by Building Unity. More info? 608-630-3633