Remembrance & Celebration

press release: You are invited to create a shadow box altar as part of the Community Altar Project: Remembrance and Celebration to be displayed in the lobby of the School of Human Ecology. The project is designed to help us build bridges between the individual and the community, life and death, sorrow and celebration. This is a participatory project which draws on the thoughtful process of creating a public altar of remembrance of people who have passed. The project is inspired by the altar making traditions in Mexico for Day of the Dead but community and personal altars of remembrance are in many traditions, all over the world. All are welcome.

If you would like to participate:

1. Pick up an altar box at:

Design Gallery or Fetzer Center, School of Human Ecology Main Lobby, 1300 Linden Drive, M - F : 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Th: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. noon - 4 p.m.

Box sizes: 12”h x 16”w, 24”h x 16”w, 36”h x 24”w

More information about the community altar box project at: www.lavidaylosmuertos.com

2. Create your box: Make your altar in whatever way feels most meaningful to you. It can be done as an individual or as a group. You can draw from a specific tradition or create something completely expressive. You can make or arrange objects or pictures, paint, glued, write letters or poems, build, draw, etc. You can work 2 or 3 dimensionally. There is no right or wrong. Do what feels right and creates your own remembrance and celebration of the person, community or event you are honoring.

3. Drop off finished box at the Design Gallery, School of Human Ecology, by Friday Oct. 22.