media release: WHAT is REMEMBRANCE OF LOST SPECIES

Since 2011, communities around the world have gathered each year during the week of November 30 for Remembrance Day for Lost Species, a time to reflect on the species that have disappeared and to recommit ourselves to safeguarding the biodiversity we still share this planet with.

In Madison, we invite you to join us for an evening of reflection, education, and action. This event explores the interconnected impacts of land use, rewilding, and climate change on species survival. Together, we will remember what has been lost, understand the causes of global species decline, reflect on the environmental risks to the health of humans and species, and explore the ways we can create a more hopeful future.

WHY IT MATERS

According to the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Report, vertebrate populations have declined by more than 50% since 1970.

The extinction crisis is not only about animals and plants; it’s about the future of Earth’s ecosystems, and our own survival.

Local and global action can help reverse this trend, and you can be part of it.

PLANNED AGENDA

6:30 PM – Refreshments and Networking

6:45 PM - Welcome

6:50 PM - Program

Paul Robbins PhD, dean, UW Nelson Institute: Opening comments and context setting

TBA: Impact of land use changes on the health of species, and prospects for improvement

Jon Pauli PhD, professor of wildlife ecology. Rewilding; how to prevent and reverse loss of speciation

Jonathan Patz MD, MPH, director and PI, Center for Health, Energy and Environmental Research (CHEER): Impact of climate change on the global environment and on the health of humans and all species

Claire Gervais MD, co-president, Wisconsin Environmental Health Network (WEHN): Climate change and environmental risks to the health of people and animals in Wisconsin

Ann Behrman MD, treasurer, Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin: Actions underway to prevent environmental exposure to radiation

Dekila Chungyalpa, director UW Loka Initiative: Ceremonial remembrance to honor lost species and reflect on our shared responsibility

Panel Q&A, led by Amy Schultz RN, president PSR WI

8:35 PM – Refreshments and Networking

This event is free and open to the public

REGISTER HERE

parking information

We recommend the following UW parking ramps: Lots 6,7, and 46. Follow this link for availability in these and other UW parking areas. Street parking on Langdon street may also be a good option.

For the UW accessible parking map follow this link.