media release: The Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals invites you to The Remix DJ Battle: Get Out The Vote Rally on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at High Noon Saloon.

Experience an electrifying evening of music, community, and civic engagement featuring a live DJ battle competition. This high-energy, non-partisan gathering will bring together Madison residents ages 18 and older from across generations and neighborhoods for an inclusive celebration of the power of voting.

Come connect with community, enjoy great music, and help build momentum around a shared commitment to civic participation. Voting is more than a responsibility—it is a way to make our voices heard and shape the future.