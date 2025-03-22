DJs Remmy, JayFoxCat b2b Boomer, Hey Syri! b2b VDL, K9INE

media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and LGBTQ+ individuals can come together throughout Wisconsin. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang and bring out your inner animal! $10.

9:30pm — DJ Remmy

10:30pm — JayFoxCat B2B Boomer

11:30pm — Hey Syri! B2B VDL

12:30am — K9INE