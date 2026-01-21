Rempis-Adasiewicz-Corsano

media release: Dave Rempis – saxophones; Jason Adasiewicz – vibes; Chris Corsano – drums

There are super groups, and then there are SUPERGROUPS. This trio, comprised of three prolific journeymen improvisers whose work has been recognized across the globe, is neither. This is a band of down-to-earth, hard-working musicians, whose focus and dedication to the music is exceptional. That’s not to say that these three don’t have a combined CV that straddles a who’s who list of contemporary music across multiple scenes. But their ethos is one that emanates from their midwestern locale – a heads down approach to collaborative work.

The trio first came together at Chicago’s Hungry Brain during a month-long Thursday residency that Rempis organized in September 2024. Corsano’s recent relocation to Chicago was an overdue opportunity for them to collaborate again, after regular work with the quartet From Wolves to Whales alongside Nate Wooley and Pascal Niggenkemper in the mid-teens. And Adasiewicz’s recent return to the music following a multi-year hiatus has meant he’s at the top of the list for any new groups Rempis puts together, after many years of work together earlier in their careers. That first Hungry Brain concert proved too compelling to leave as a one-off. So they organized several more hits in Chicago and Milwaukee in the winter of 2025, out of which sprang their recorded debut Dial Up on Rempis’ Aerophonic Records imprint, to be released in December 2025.

On the record, you get instantly wrapped into the sinews of the band’s shared aesthetic. There’s no ego here, simply a collaborative ethos that powers the music forward. While that’s a noted feature of the Chicago improvised music scene historically, it’s also one that Corsano has embraced in his own work for decades. And that’s key to what makes his transition to being a resident of the city and the scene there so natural. These three breathe together with a sensitivity that’s rare. And while all three command broad and unique palettes on their instruments, there’s never a feeling that technical dazzle takes the place of musicality. Every motion is in service to the evolution and development of the spontaneous sound they bring forth.