Ren LaDassor reception

"Moss Study" by Ren LaDassor.

media release: UW Arboretum Visitor Center Steinhauer Trust Art Gallery will feature Madison fiber artist, Ren LaDassor, November 3rd through December 28th, 2025. There will be a reception November 9th 2pm-4pm, 2025.

Ren's body of work uses fiber and wood to capture intimate portraits of nature. Influenced by her home in the arboretum, using wood from felled trees, driftwood, or other forest detritus she brings forth real and imagined specimens of nature. “My artistry is finding the balance between the regular and irregular. My goal is creating the messy chaos of woodland decay and growth that draws the viewer to look closer and witness each stitch."