media release: General public welcome at the Renaissance Cluster Dog Shows! (Unentered dogs are not allowed at the event.)

The Alliant Energy Center is home of one of the largest all-breed dog shows in the USA! Over 2,000 dogs representing 200 AKC breeds are judged each day in 16 rings.

Thursday-Sunday, February 20-23, 2025. Judging starts at 8:00 am daily and ends with Best in Show at about 6:00 pm.

Admission $10. for Adult (kids 12 and under are free).

Purina Pro Plan is the official sponsor of this event.