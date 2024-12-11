media release: Echo Concerts Presents, and Life 102.5 welcomes A NIGHT WITH REND COLLECTIVE: JOLLY IRISH CHRISTMAS TOUR

Tickets: $30.00 Advance

Early Entry: $40.00 Advance (Early Entry: Want to beat the rush and get early access to great seats? This is the ticket for you to get priority seating! Doors open at 6:00pm. All seating is general admission – first come, first served. Must arrive by 6:00pm to receive early entry (priority seating not guaranteed after 6:15pm).

Deluxe Experience: $70.00 Advance (Deluxe Experience includes first entry into the venue and first choice of seating, meet and greet with the band, early access to merchandise shopping. Deluxe doors open at 5:00 PM. All seating is general admission – first come, first served. Must arrive by 5:00PM to take advantage of the Deluxe Experience (priority seating not guaranteed after 6:00pm).

Hailing from a small town off the coast of Northern Ireland, Rend Collective (Gareth Gilkeson, Chris Llewellyn, Ali Gilkeson, Patrick Thompson and Stephen Mitchell) wants to be known as a celebration band. The group’s authentic and energetic style of worship has attracted an international audience, with songs like Build Your Kingdom Here, My Lighthouse, and Counting Every Blessing. Rend Collective continually draw in fans across the world with their electric performances and a good dose of Northern Irish charm.