Rendever Virtual Reality Tour
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: If you can't get to Washington, D.C., you can take a virtual tour. Alasa Wiest, program manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.
You will tour the White House with President Barack Obama and end with a White House holiday celebration.
Registration is required and limited to six participants.
To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.
