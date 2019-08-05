Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

press release: If you can't get to Washington, D.C., you can take a virtual tour. Alasa Wiest, program manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

You will tour the White House with President Barack Obama and end with a White House holiday celebration.

Registration is required and limited to six participants.

To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.