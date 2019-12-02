Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Take a virtual tour to the Rockefeller Center tree and the European Holiday Market. Take a scenic chairlift ride, go skiing in the Rockies, and, if we have time, go to Iceland.

Computer technology can create the simulated environment of your dreams. Alasa Wiest, Program Manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

Registration required. Limited to six participants. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
