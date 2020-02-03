Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Bring the address of your childhood home and we will travel as a group to see where you grew up!

Computer technology can create the simulated environment of your dreams. Alasa Wiest, Program Manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
