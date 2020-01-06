Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: The Renaissance was a time of beauty, culture, art and transition. Enjoy this guided tour and learn more about the cities where it all happened-Florence and Rome.

Registration required. Limited to six participants.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Special Interests
608-845-7180
