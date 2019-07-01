Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

press release: Museums are popular tourist destinations. Alasa Wiest, program manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

You will go behind the scenes at the Museum of Natural History, tour a Dinosaur Museum in Australia, explore Buckingham Palace and visit the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

Registration is required and limited to six participants. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.