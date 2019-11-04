Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

press release: Beautiful Sky and all its Wonders

Experience the wonder of a time-lapse sunset, a solar eclipse, and the Aurora Borealis, then go inside a lightning storm with virtual reality. Computer technology can create the simulated environment of your dreams. Alasa Wiest, Program Manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

Registration required. Limited to six participants. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.