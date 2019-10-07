Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

press release: Virtually tour some famous haunted houses and then decide where to travel next.

Computer technology can create the simulated environment of your dreams. Alasa Wiest, Program Manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

Registration is required and limited to six participants. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.