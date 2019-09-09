Rendever Virtual Reality Tour
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Let's take a virtual tour of Paris during the Middle Ages and learn a little bit about this period of time. Alasa Wiest, program manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.
Registration is required and limited to six participants. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.
Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Special Interests