Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

press release: Let's take a virtual tour of Paris during the Middle Ages and learn a little bit about this period of time. Alasa Wiest, program manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience.

Registration is required and limited to six participants. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.