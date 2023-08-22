media release: join us at Leopold's to enjoy another night of free live music with New Orleans based duo Renée Gros & Tiago Guy on their US tour!

Renée Gros is an emerging singer-songwriter born, raised, and based in New Orleans. Local favorites including Jon Cleary, Nigel Hall, and Ivan Neville helped bring her debut EP, Temporary Love, to life in the studio. She began to truly make a name for herself in the city's music scene when legendary drummer, Russell Batiste Jr.,asked her to be the lead singer of his band. With Batiste, she has performed at Suwanee Hulaween, the Maple Leaf Bar, and Tipitina's, alongside world-famous trombonist, Fred Wesley (James Brown, The J.B.'s, Parliament-Funkadelic). She formed her own band in the spring of 2022, and has since played on local stages including, Saturn Bar, The Broadside and Zony Mash Beer Project.

https://linktr.ee/reneegros

As a guitarist and singer, Tiago Guy has long nurtured a deep passion for American roots music in its many forms, such as blues, gospel, rhythm & blues, and soul.

His professional career began upon moving to London, in 2014, where he got to play in some of the city’s most prestigious blues establishments. Back to Brazil the following year, he made a name for himself in the genre’s circuit as a reliable sideman, working with national and international artists alike.

The São Paulo-born musician makes his debut as songwriter with the release of his album Tell Uncle John in 2019.

https://t-guy.com/en/