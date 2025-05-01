RENEW Wisconsin Social

to

RSVP

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: RENEW is hosting another social hour! Join staff and members alike for a drink at Working Draft Beer Company on May 1. We’ve been hard at work since our annual summit and have plenty we’d be happy to discuss with you. Register today to join us for a drink or two, and get to know the people of RENEW!

We’re looking forward to seeing you all there!

Info

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Environment
Recreation
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - RENEW Wisconsin Social - 2025-05-01 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RENEW Wisconsin Social - 2025-05-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RENEW Wisconsin Social - 2025-05-01 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RENEW Wisconsin Social - 2025-05-01 17:00:00 ical