press release: EnTech Solutions, a full-service clean energy solutions provider and RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a stronger, healthier, more vibrant Wisconsin through the advancement of renewable energy, are hosting Renewable Energy Day and showcasing a clean electric vehicle (EV) charging solution near the State Capitol in Madison.

An EnTech Solutions clean energy EV charging station powered by an Xcape™ microgrid will demonstrate how renewable energy sources, such as solar, can provide energy to charge electric vehicles. As electric vehicle sales are expected to reach nearly 30 percent of new vehicle sales by 2030, it’s important to continue to find ways to use natural energy sources to power these new vehicles.

Wednesday, October 13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. The technology will be set up near BelAir Cantina.