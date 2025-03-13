Renewable Energy Policy: Challenges, Controversies, and the Path Forward
UW Science Hall 550 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: This year’s Sustainable Success lecture breaks down the challenges, controversies, and opportunities shaping renewable energy's future. Join us as we welcome JP Brummond, vice president of Alliant Energy, and Brett Korte, staff attorney at Clean Wisconsin, for a panel discussion and audience Q & A.
What You'll Learn:
- The impact of regulations on renewable energy deployment
- How the origin of renewable energy technology affects sustainability
- Whether energy storage will render conservation efforts obsolete
Meet the Panelists:
- JP Brummond: Vice President of Generation at Alliant Energy with over 30 years of experience across coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear energy operations
- Brett Korte: Staff attorney at Clean Wisconsin specializing in air, climate, and energy policy, advocating for renewable energy transitions
