RenewAire Open House

press release: RenewAire will be hosting our second annual open house in celebration of National Manufacturing Day. Come tour our state-of-the-art facility, learn about indoor air quality, and have a brat or hot dog with our team! We will be welcoming community members, family, friends, students, and anyone else who is interested in visiting us here at RenewAire.

*Registration Required only if you will be joining us for the complimentary cook out (Cap. 100) register at renewaire.eventbrite.com

Group Tours also available outside of scheduled Manufacturing Day Date/Times. Please email Taylor at Tmaas@RenewAire.com to schedule your group tour.