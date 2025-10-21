7:30 pm on 6/5, 2 and 7:30 pm on 6/6 and 2 pm, 6/7.

media release: This season, Capital City Theatre proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of RENT, the groundbreaking rock musical that redefined Broadway and touched a generation. Jonathan Larson’s electrifying score and powerful storytelling follow a year in the lives of young artists and friends struggling to survive and create in New York City under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Bursting with raw emotion, unforgettable music, and a message of love, hope, and community, RENT remains as urgent and uplifting today as it was in 1996. Join us in honoring three decades of this cultural phenomenon that taught us all to measure our lives in love.