Rep. Bryan Steil Listening Session

from Bryan Steil's newsletter: My top priority is to be available and accessible to you and your family. On Thursday, I'll be holding a listening session to hear directly from you about the issues facing our community, our state, and our nation.

5:00pm - Listening Session

Elkhorn Area High School, Auditorium, 482 E Geneva Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121

Come learn more about how recently passed tax legislation will impact you and your family. I will also address recent changes made to secure our border and to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in federal programs.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact any of my offices. I hope to see you there.