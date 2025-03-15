Repair Cafe

media release: On Saturday, March 15th the Arbor Good Neighbor House is hosting a Repair Café from 1-4 p.m. Open to the community, its goal is to create connections between neighbors, to keep reparable items out of landfills, and to save individuals and households replacement costs of things that can be fixed.

AGNH has a talented group of resourceful volunteers who will be there with tools and sewing machines and other materials to make repairs. During past Repair Cafés they've been able to fix all sorts of things; from shirts that needed mending, to lamps and computer equipment, to bikes, toys, jewelry and small electronics.

If you've got anything like that that needs repair or a small appliance that's not working, a small piece of furniture that's broken, an article of clothing or something else that you'd like our volunteers to try to repair please bring it to AGNH for Repair Café. We will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be snacks and beverages and a fun community atmosphere. Come join us.

If you're interested in learning more or in volunteering, feel free to email (peter@agnh.org) or to stop by on March 15.

Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Road (off Todd Drive)

Madison, WI 53713