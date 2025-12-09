media release: The city of Sun Prairie is excited to invite the community to its first Repair Cafe on Tuesday, December 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm in the Atrium of the Sun Prairie Public Library (1350 Linnerud Dr.). At this free event, residents are encouraged to bring in small appliances, electronics, clothing, bicycles or other household items in need of repair. Volunteer “repairers” will work alongside attendees to troubleshoot and attempt to fix items on the spot. This event will also feature food and refreshments for participants.

Beyond repairs, this event aims to be a celebration of community, creativity and sustainability. “We’re excited to host Sun Prairie’s first Repair Cafe,” said Hannah Best, Sustainability Program Coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie. “By working together to repair items, we can reduce waste by prolonging the lifetime of household items while building skills and connections in our community.”

Attendees are invited to bring one or two broken items for volunteer repairers to work on at the event. While filling out our online registration form is encouraged, walk-ins will also be welcomed. Participants should plan to stay with their item(s) for the duration of the repair attempt, as the Repair Cafe is a hands-on, collaborative experience rather than a drop-off service. Repairs that cannot be completed during the event will not be continued after the event, and while volunteers will make every effort to fix items, repairs are not guaranteed.

A wide variety of items are welcome, including small appliances such as toasters, lamps and coffee makers, along with electronic devices, clothing & other fabrics, small furniture, bicycles and toys. Large appliances, gas-powered equipment and microwave ovens are not eligible for repair as they fall outside the event’s scope. Attendees are encouraged to bring any replacement parts they may have for their item(s) such as a missing button, fuse or cable as this will improve their chances of a successful repair.