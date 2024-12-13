media release: USA | 1947 | 35mm | 93 min.

Director: Alfred Werker; Cast: Joan Leslie, Louis Hayward, Richard Basehart

After experiencing a tragedy on December 31, Broadway actress Sheila Page (Leslie) is magically allowed to relive the previous year of her life, but will she be able to avoid the fateful mistakes that led to the disastrous New Year’s Eve? Repeat Performance was singled out by David Bordwell as “one of the few time-travel dramas of the forties” and part of a cycle of movies that “become fascinating, surprising variants of changes that were rippling through Hollywood cinema.” 35mm print Preserved by UCLA Film & Television Archive. Preservation funding provided by the Film Noir Foundation and the Packard Humanities Institute.