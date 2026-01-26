Reporting on Immigration in Times of Crisis: Wisconsin and Beyond

media release: Join the UW Center for Journalism Ethics in hearing from 2026 journalist-in-residence Melissa Sanchez, immigration and labor reporter at ProPublica, about her work covering Wisconsin dairy farms, ICE activity in Chicago and more. Wisconsin Watch reporter and Center board member Natalie Yahr will interview Sanchez for this event, which is free and open to the public. Though partly focused on media ethics and methods, this conversation will also appeal to those interested in immigration and labor issues. Free and open to the public.