× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: It’s our one year anniversary week and we’re mixing things up on a Saturday night! We’ll be dropping down the TVs for DJ Requiem who joins us all the way from Columbia, Missouri, who will drop music videos from the '80s and '90s! Expect to see and hear a variety of forgotten hits from both eras to soundtracks your late night dinner and drinks! Kitchen open until midnight.