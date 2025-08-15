media release: The Humane Society of Jefferson County announces that it will join animal shelters and rescues across the country to participate in the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and place more animals into loving homes. Thanks to the generous partnership with the ASPCA , on Friday August 15th and Saturday August 16th

, we are waiving adoption fees at our shelter.

Most shelters across the country are full, with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2024, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in care before being adopted. Choosing to adopt helps the animal you take home and supports many more by freeing up space and resources. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages and an array of wonderful personalities, and if you aren’t able to adopt, temporarily fostering also helps free up space for other animals in need.

“We’re overjoyed to team up with the ASPCA to help more pets find their perfect match. The shelter is just a stepping stone, not a home. We love and care for those entrusted to us as best as we can, but every pet deserves a family to cherish them, and together, we’re making more heartwarming connections that leave lasting paw prints and companions in homes across our community,” says Tom DeLadurantey, Executive Director of The Humane Society of Jefferson County.

We encourage community members to stop in and find their new best friend! We have a variety of cats, dogs, and small animals waiting for you! We’ll do our best to process same-day applications, but we can’t guarantee it, so we encourage you to submit your adoption application in advance for pre-approval. Please note that we will be unable to place holds on pets during this event, and this promotion does not apply to animals at our satellite adoption centers.

Launching in August and continuing through October, The Rescue Effect is the ASPCA’s national campaign dedicated to helping organizations increase adoptions and engage the public. This year, the ASPCA is providing $2 million in grants to cover adoption fees and support operations at many participating shelters and rescue groups across the country with some holding fee-waived adoption events. While adoption fees are waived, donations are always welcome to help us continue caring for animals in need.

For more information about the Humane Society of Jefferson County and to see our adoptable animals, visit hsjc-wis.com, or learn more about the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign at ASPCA.org/TheRescueEffect.