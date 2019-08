press release: Grand Opening of Rescue Me! Consignment & Thrift Boutique

September 7, 2019, 10 am-8 pm, 1661 Deming Way Middleton (in Greenway Station), 608-831-7297

Door prizes, music, refreshments, food. ALL PROCEEDS benefit local animal rescues. Our partners with be at the event with adoptable animals, FetchWi and Underdog Pet Rescue.