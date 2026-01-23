Rescue or Terrorism? Nonviolent Direct Action in the 21st Century

media release: The government accused him of “terrorism” for rescuing a blind puppy from a lab. Now he’s going back to save them all—and he needs your help.

​Animal rights lawyer Wayne Hsiung was accused of “domestic terrorism” after removing a one-year-old beagle from a cage at Ridglan Farms, just outside of Madison, Wisconsin. The beagle, whom he named Julie, was blind and spinning in distress for hours in a 2’ x 4’ cage.

​Hsiung beat the charges in court and now argues that citizens have the “right to rescue” the remaining animals at Ridglan and other animal-abusing facilities. This workshop will ask the question: in an era of rising state corruption and cruelty, can a citizen-led movement for compassion save our nation?

​This event will involve a talk and interactive workshop for the first hour, followed by food and an opportunity to hang out with other participants and the speaker.​

LOCATION

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/events/879441111510088/

In-person, UW-Madison campus - additional registration here: https://forms.gle/PJgUbrWsAzkepr1r6

SPEAKER BIOGRAPHY

​Wayne Hsiung’s work defending the right to rescue has been published in The New York Times, Harvard Law Review, and on the Simple Heart Substack. He has also appeared on numerous podcasts, including The Ezra Klein Show and Lives Well Lived with Peter Singer. Hsiung is the executive director of the Simple Heart Initiative and previously served on the faculty of Northwestern School of Law and as a NSF graduate fellow (economics) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a triple graduate (BA, MA, JD) of the University of Chicago.