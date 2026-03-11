media release: Outstanding undergraduate student researchers and their faculty advisers from across the Universities of Wisconsin will showcase their work Wednesday, March 11, at the UWs’ annual Research in the Rotunda event at the state Capitol.

Lawmakers, employers, alumni, and the public are invited to attend.

This year marks the 22nd annual showcase of the UWs’ signature event, which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda. It is free and open to the public. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman is scheduled to give brief remarks at 12 noon.

The 2026 program and research project titles are published on the Research in the Rotunda website. About 125 students are scheduled to present their research.

Research in the Rotunda is sponsored by Kwik Trip, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, BioForward, the Wisconsin Technology Council, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, and the UW-Milwaukee Research Foundation. The event is supported by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the UW-Madison Memorial Union.

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.